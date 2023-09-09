The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) visit the Syracuse Orange (1-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Syracuse has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 65 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 0 points allowed per game) this year. Western Michigan's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 509 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 281 total yards per game, which ranks 48th.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ACC Network Extra.

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Syracuse Western Michigan 677 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509 (35th) 106 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (44th) 271 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 339 (7th) 406 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (99th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has 257 passing yards for Syracuse, completing 75% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 40 rushing yards (40 ypg) on eight carries.

LeQuint Allen has racked up 107 yards on 16 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Ike Daniels has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 63 yards (63 per game).

Umari Hatcher's team-high 105 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has hauled in three receptions totaling 71 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donovan Brown has hauled in five receptions for 65 yards, an average of 65 yards per game.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek leads Western Michigan with 170 yards on 18-of-26 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 36 rushing yards (36 ypg) on seven carries.

Jalen Buckley has run the ball 30 times for 194 yards, with one touchdown.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has compiled 73 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack leads his team with 54 receiving yards on four catches.

Malique Dieudonne has put up a 24-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Jehlani Galloway has racked up 23 reciving yards (23 ypg) this season.

