The UCF Knights (1-0) visit the Boise State Broncos (0-1) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Offensively, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FBS by totaling 723 yards per game. The defense ranks 31st (240 yards allowed per game). Boise State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 568 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 67th with 402 total yards per contest.

UCF vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

UCF vs. Boise State Key Statistics

UCF Boise State 723 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (78th) 240 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 568 (115th) 389 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (77th) 334 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (55th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has been a dual threat for UCF so far this season. He has 281 passing yards, completing 73.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 90 yards (90 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 100 yards on the ground.

Xavier Townsend's 81 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected five catches and one touchdown.

Javon Baker has caught four passes for 59 yards (59 yards per game) this year.

RJ Harvey has a total of 50 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass and scoring one touchdown.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has racked up 244 yards (244 per game) while completing 48.7% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 31 yards .

George Holani has run for 51 yards on 10 carries so far this year.

Ashton Jeanty has four receptions for 109 yards (109 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 10 times for 44 yards and one score.

Eric McAlister has caught seven passes and compiled 69 receiving yards (69 per game).

Stefan Cobbs' 10 targets have resulted in six catches for 56 yards.

