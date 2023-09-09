The Navy Midshipmen (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Wagner Seahawks (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking third-worst with 169 yards per game. The defensive unit is ranked 107th in the FBS (444 yards allowed per game). Wagner ranks 71st in the FCS with 16 points per game on offense, and it ranks 101st with 46 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Wagner vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Wagner vs. Navy Key Statistics

Wagner Navy 432 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (131st) 513 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (95th) 88 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (86th) 344 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 43 (131st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 334 yards (334 ypg) while completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has run for 61 yards on nine carries so far this year.

Rickey Spruill has collected 12 yards (on five carries), while also grabbing one pass for 17 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Shorter leads his squad with 131 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Guenson Alexis has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 78 yards (78 yards per game) this year.

Jaylen Bonelli has racked up 42 reciving yards (42 ypg) this season.

Navy Stats Leaders

Alex Tecza has carried the ball eight times for a team-high 38 yards (38 per game). He has also caught one pass for 2 yards.

Dabe Fofana has carried the ball 16 times for 32 yards (32 per game).

Brandon Chatman has hauled in two receptions for 41 yards (41 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

