Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (70-71) and the Milwaukee Brewers (78-62) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on September 9.

The Yankees will call on Michael King (4-5) against the Brewers and Wade Miley (7-4).

Yankees vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have won 44 out of the 81 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

New York is 28-13 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 596 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule