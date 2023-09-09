Wade Miley gets the nod on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to slow down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 2:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth in MLB action with 202 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 19th in MLB, slugging .403.

The Yankees are 29th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 596 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.236).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael King gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.88 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Astros W 6-1 Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Gerrit Cole Alex Faedo 9/6/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers L 10-3 Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers - Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/11/2023 Red Sox - Away - - 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón James Paxton 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Michael King Chris Sale

