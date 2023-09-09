Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (70-71) will match up against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (78-62) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, September 9. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael King - NYY (4-5, 2.88 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (7-4, 3.33 ERA)

Yankees vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 44, or 54.3%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Yankees have a 28-13 record (winning 68.3% of their games).

New York has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (51.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win eight times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+120) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

