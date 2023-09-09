Willy Adames carries a two-game homer streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (78-62) game versus the New York Yankees (70-71) at 2:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Yankee Stadium.

The probable starters are Michael King (4-5) for the Yankees and Wade Miley (7-4) for the Brewers.

Yankees vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (4-5, 2.88 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (7-4, 3.33 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King (4-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Houston Astros.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, a 3.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141 in 44 games this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.33 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 36-year-old has a 3.33 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.

Miley is looking to record his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Miley is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

