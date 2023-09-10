The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii ranks 78th in scoring offense (26 points per game) and 105th in scoring defense (36 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Albany (NY) is posting 349.5 total yards per contest (49th-ranked). It ranks 50th in the FCS on defense (324 total yards allowed per game).

Albany (NY) vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Albany (NY) vs. Hawaii Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Hawaii 349.5 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.5 (8th) 324 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.5 (124th) 126 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 17.5 (128th) 223.5 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 353 (15th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 447 yards on 45-of-78 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 84 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Nate Larkins is his team's leading rusher with 25 carries for 108 yards, or 54 per game.

Brevin Easton has hauled in 74 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jackson Parker has caught seven passes and compiled 73 receiving yards (36.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Marqeese Dietz's seven targets have resulted in six catches for 58 yards.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has recorded 706 yards (353 ypg) on 57-of-88 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Landon Sims has racked up 38 yards on nine carries.

Tylan Hines has carried the ball 14 times for 20 yards (10 per game) while also racking up 31 yards through the air.

Pofele Ashlock's team-high 241 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 21 targets) with three touchdowns.

Steven McBride has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 138 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Alex Perry has hauled in eight catches for 94 yards, an average of 47 yards per game.

