For the New York Giants' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, Saquon Barkley (+700) is among the favorites to tally the first TD of the game. Which other players have good odds to hit paydirt first? We have a complete list below.

Cowboys vs. Giants First TD Odds

Cowboys Players First TD Odds Tony Pollard +550 CeeDee Lamb +850 Brandin Cooks +1500 Giants Players First TD Odds Saquon Barkley +700 Darren Waller +1100 Daniel Jones +1100

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Cowboys to Score First TD Giants to Score First TD -150 +110

The Cowboys, who played 17 games last year, were the first team to score a TD 11 times.

In those 11 games in which Dallas scored the first touchdown last season, four TDs came via the pass, and seven score came on the ground.

As far as total TDs, the Cowboys scored 55 touchdowns last year, or 3.2 per game. That TD average was fourth-highest in the league.

The Giants failed to score the first TD of the game last season (out of two games).

In terms of touchdowns per game, the Giants averaged 2.4 touchdowns per contest last year (16th in league).

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

