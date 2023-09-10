The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) will play NFC East rivals, the New York Giants (0-0), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the Cowboys against the Giants is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Giants vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Giants were winning after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in 10 games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last year.

The Giants averaged 2.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.5 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Cowboys led after the first quarter in eight games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

Looking at the first quarter last year, Dallas averaged 5.4 points scored on offense (seventh-ranked) and gave up an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Giants outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second quarter last year, the Giants averaged 5.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.9 points on defense.

Last season, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they tied the second quarter in six games.

Dallas averaged 8.2 points on offense in the second quarter last season, and it surrendered an average of 7.2 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Giants won the third quarter six times, lost five times, and were knotted up six times.

The Giants' offense averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter last year. On defense, they surrendered 5.3 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last year, the Cowboys won the third quarter seven times, lost eight times, and tied two times.

On offense, Dallas scored an average of 5.8 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Giants won the fourth quarter nine times, were outscored six times, and tied two times.

The Giants' offense averaged 7.5 points in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Last season, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense averaged 7.7 points in the fourth quarter last year. It gave up 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Giants led five times, trailed 10 times, and were tied two times.

The Giants averaged 8.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 11.5 points on defense in the first half last season.

The Cowboys had the lead 10 times, were behind six times, and were knotted up one time at the end of the first half last season.

Dallas' offense averaged 13.6 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it ceded 10.6 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

The Giants won the second half in nine games last year, were outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in two games.

In the second half last year, the Giants averaged 12.7 points on offense (third-ranked) and allowed an average of 11.1 points on defense (21st-ranked).

Through 17 games last season, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the second half 11 times (10-1 record in those games), were outscored five times (2-3), and tied one time (0-1).

In the second half last year, Dallas averaged 13.5 points on offense. It ceded an average of 9.4 points on defense in the second half.

