For their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 8:20 PM , the New York Giants (0-0) have eight players on the injury report.

In 2022, the Giants went 9-7-1 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional round. They gave up 21.8 points per game (to rank 17th in the NFL) while scoring 21.5 per game (15th).

The Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional round a year ago after going 12-5. They averaged 27.5 points per game (fourth in the league) while their defense conceded 20.1 (fifth).

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gary Brightwell RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cam Brown LB Ankle Questionable Cordale Flott CB Hamstring Doubtful D.J. Davidson DL Knee Questionable Darren Waller TE Hamsting Questionable Lawrence Cager TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Doubtful Gervarrius Owens S Hamstring Doubtful

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyron Smith OT Ankle Questionable Malik Hooker S Illness Questionable Donovan Wilson S Calf Doubtful Sam Williams DE Foot Questionable Jourdan Lewis CB Foot Full Participation In Practice Tyler Smith OL Hamstring Doubtful

Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giants Season Insights (2022)

The Giants compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 18th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 25th, giving up 358.2 yards per contest.

New York averaged 21.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 17th, surrendering 21.8 points per contest.

On offense, the Giants ranked 26th in the NFL with 185.7 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (214).

New York owned the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

The Giants forced 19 total turnovers (25th in NFL) last season and turned it over 16 times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of +3, 11th-ranked in the league.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-175), Giants (+145)

Cowboys (-175), Giants (+145) Total: 45.5 points

