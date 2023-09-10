The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) hit the road for an NFC East clash against the New York Giants (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Giants Insights (2022)

Last season the Giants put up just 1.4 more points per game (21.5) than the Cowboys gave up (20.1).

The Giants collected only 3.7 more yards per game (333.9) than the Cowboys allowed (330.2) per contest last year.

New York rushed for 148.2 yards per game last year, 18.9 more than the 129.3 Dallas allowed per contest.

The Giants had 16 giveaways last season, while the Cowboys had 33 takeaways.

Giants Home Performance (2022)

The Giants scored 22.3 points per game at home (compared to 21.5 overall) last season, and allowed 21.8 at home (same as overall).

The Giants accumulated 329.6 yards per game at home (4.3 fewer than overall), and allowed 354.2 at home (four fewer than overall).

New York picked up fewer passing yards at home (177.4 per game) than it did overall (185.7), but it also gave up fewer at home (188.8 per game) than overall (214).

The Giants picked up more rushing yards at home (152.1 per game) than they did overall (148.2), but they also allowed more (165.4 per game) than overall (144.2).

The Giants converted 39.3% of third downs at home (2.5% more than overall), and conceded on 33.6% of third downs at home (1.5% less than overall).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Dallas - NBC 9/17/2023 at Arizona - FOX 9/21/2023 at San Francisco - Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle - ESPN

