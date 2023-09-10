Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersSeptember 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 1, when he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .247.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 97 games this season, with more than one hit in 13.4% of them.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.7% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.237
|AVG
|.256
|.292
|OBP
|.328
|.359
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|19/9
|K/BB
|40/17
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes will look to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 21st, 1.094 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 21st.
