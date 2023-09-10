Oswald Peraza vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswald Peraza -- batting .270 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .179 with five doubles and nine walks.
- Peraza is batting .316 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Peraza has gotten a hit in 16 of 35 games this season (45.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 35 games this year.
- Peraza has driven in a run in nine games this season (25.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 35 games so far this season.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.190
|AVG
|.167
|.266
|OBP
|.274
|.224
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.63), 11th in WHIP (1.094), and 21st in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
