Oswald Peraza -- batting .270 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is batting .179 with five doubles and nine walks.
  • Peraza is batting .316 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Peraza has gotten a hit in 16 of 35 games this season (45.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 35 games this year.
  • Peraza has driven in a run in nine games this season (25.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 35 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.190 AVG .167
.266 OBP .274
.224 SLG .222
2 XBH 3
0 HR 0
6 RBI 4
12/4 K/BB 16/5
2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.63), 11th in WHIP (1.094), and 21st in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.