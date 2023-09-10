Oswald Peraza -- batting .270 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .179 with five doubles and nine walks.

Peraza is batting .316 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Peraza has gotten a hit in 16 of 35 games this season (45.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 35 games this year.

Peraza has driven in a run in nine games this season (25.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 35 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .190 AVG .167 .266 OBP .274 .224 SLG .222 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 6 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings