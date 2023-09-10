Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (70-72) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 10.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (13-4) versus the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (9-8).

Yankees vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankees vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 44 (53.7%) of those contests.

New York has entered 62 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 38-24 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 598 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).

Yankees Schedule