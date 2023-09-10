The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Christian Yelich among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Brewers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. New York's last three contests have gone over the set point total, and the average total in that streak was 8.7.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have put together a 44-38 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.7% of those games).

New York has gone 38-24 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (61.3% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 57.4%.

New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-69-7).

The Yankees have collected a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-36 32-36 28-23 42-49 55-60 15-12

