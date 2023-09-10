Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Christian Yelich and others are available in the New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.342/.467 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 69 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .265/.397/.608 on the season.

Judge has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and seven walks.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashing .274/.363/.439 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 113 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.314/.413 on the season.

Santana takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 8 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

