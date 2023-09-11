Aaron Judge vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .261.
- In 60.7% of his games this year (54 of 89), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 28.1% of his games in 2023 (25 of 89), and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (37.1%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.303
|.353
|OBP
|.440
|.503
|SLG
|.710
|18
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|57/34
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.28 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
