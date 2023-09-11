Aaron Rodgers has a decent matchup when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in their season opener (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bills conceded 214.6 passing yards per game last season, 15th in the league.

Rodgers averaged 217.4 yards passing per game and threw for 26 TDs last year. Rodgers also added 94 rushing yards on 34 carries one rushing touchdown (5.5 yards per game).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Rodgers and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rodgers vs. the Bills

Rodgers vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 203 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 203 PASS YPG / PASS TD Against Buffalo last year, four players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Bills last year.

Through the air last season, Buffalo allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Last year, the Bills allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Rodgers will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense a year ago (214.6 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense was ranked ninth in the league at 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game last year.

Watch Jets vs Bills on Fubo!

Aaron Rodgers Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 234.5 (0)

234.5 (0) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Rodgers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rodgers Passing Insights

Rodgers hit the over on his passing yards total in three games last season (17.6% of total opportunities).

The Jets, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while running the ball 39.2% of the time.

With 3,695 yards on 542 pass attempts, Rodgers was 23rd in the league with 6.8 yards per attempt last season.

Rodgers had a passing touchdown in 16 of 17 games last year, with multiple passing TDs in nine of them.

Aaron Rodgers Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (0)

Rodgers Rushing Insights

Rodgers hit the over on his rushing yards total in five games (33.3%) out of 15 opportunities last season.

Rodgers had a rushing touchdown in one game last year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rodgers' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 9/11/2022 Week 1 22-for-34 / 195 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/18/2022 Week 2 19-for-25 / 234 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2022 Week 3 27-for-35 / 255 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/2/2022 Week 4 21-for-35 / 251 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/9/2022 Week 5 25-for-39 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/16/2022 Week 6 26-for-41 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/23/2022 Week 7 23-for-35 / 194 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/30/2022 Week 8 19-for-30 / 203 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/6/2022 Week 9 23-for-43 / 291 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 4 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/13/2022 Week 10 14-for-20 / 224 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/17/2022 Week 11 24-for-39 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/27/2022 Week 12 11-for-16 / 140 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/4/2022 Week 13 18-for-31 / 182 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/19/2022 Week 15 22-for-30 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/25/2022 Week 16 24-for-38 / 238 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/1/2023 Week 17 15-for-24 / 159 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD vs. Lions 1/8/2023 Week 18 17-for-27 / 205 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.