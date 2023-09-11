Allen Lazard Week 1 Preview vs. the Bills
Allen Lazard will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league last year when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.
Lazard put together a solid campaign a season ago, putting up six receiving touchdowns and 788 yards (52.5 ypg).
Lazard vs. the Bills
- Lazard vs the Bills (since 2021): No games
- Versus Buffalo last season, eight players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Bills allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Against Buffalo last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The Bills yielded 214.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Bills allowed 21 passing touchdowns (1.3 per game) last season to rank ninth in NFL play.
Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Bills
- Receiving Yards: 36.5 (0)
Lazard Receiving Insights
- In seven of his 15 games (46.7%) last season, Lazard hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 100 pass attempts last year, averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in league).
- Lazard scored a receiving touchdown six times last season, out of 15 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.
Lazard's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Bears
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 116 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|8 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|10 TAR / 4 REC / 87 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/17/2022
|Week 11
|11 TAR / 5 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|12/19/2022
|Week 15
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|11 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD
|2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
