Allen Lazard will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league last year when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Lazard put together a solid campaign a season ago, putting up six receiving touchdowns and 788 yards (52.5 ypg).

Lazard vs. the Bills

Lazard vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Versus Buffalo last season, eight players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Bills allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Buffalo last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Bills yielded 214.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Bills allowed 21 passing touchdowns (1.3 per game) last season to rank ninth in NFL play.

Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (0)

Lazard Receiving Insights

In seven of his 15 games (46.7%) last season, Lazard hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 100 pass attempts last year, averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in league).

Lazard scored a receiving touchdown six times last season, out of 15 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

Lazard's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/2/2022 Week 4 8 TAR / 6 REC / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/16/2022 Week 6 9 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/23/2022 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/6/2022 Week 9 10 TAR / 4 REC / 87 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/13/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/17/2022 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/19/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/25/2022 Week 16 11 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/1/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 1/8/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

