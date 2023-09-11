Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football Game – Week 1
The Buffalo Bills (0-0) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in an AFC East showdown.
When is Bills vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Buffalo 25 - Jets 16
- The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.
- The Bills finished with a 13-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).
- Buffalo had a 14-4 record last year (winning 77.8% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Jets were underdogs 12 times last season and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
- New York was 5-7 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-2)
- The Bills' record against the spread last season was 8-8-0.
- Buffalo's ATS record as at least 2-point favorites was 8-10 last season.
- Against the spread, the Jets were 8-9-0 last year.
- New York went 6-6 as underdogs of 2 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45)
- These teams averaged a combined 45.8 points per game a season ago, 0.8 more points than the total of 45 set for this game.
- The Bills and the Jets saw their opponents average a combined 8.5 less points per game last season than the over/under of 45 set for this outing.
- The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, five Jets games hit the over.
