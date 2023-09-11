The Buffalo Bills' (0-0) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Monday, September 11 matchup with the New York Jets (0-0). The game begins at 8:15 PM at MetLife Stadium.

A year ago, the Bills were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional round after going 13-3. They averaged 28.4 points per game (second in the league) while their defense allowed 17.9 (second).

The Jets went 7-10 in 2022 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They gave up 18.6 points per game (to rank fourth in the NFL) while scoring 17.4 per game (29th).

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Micah Hyde S Back Limited Participation In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Knee Questionable Duane Brown OT Shoulder Questionable Michael Carter II CB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Mekhi Becton OT Knee Questionable

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Bills Season Insights (2022)

The Bills ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but they excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

Buffalo clicked on all fronts last season, as it ranked second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game).

The Bills totaled 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last season (seventh in the NFL), and they ranked 15th defensively with 214.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Buffalo ranked seventh in rushing yards last year (139.5 rushing yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 104.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Bills owned the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at even, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 27 times (30th in NFL).

Bills vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-1.5)

Bills (-1.5) Moneyline: Bills (-130), Jets (+110)

Bills (-130), Jets (+110) Total: 45.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.