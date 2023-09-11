New York Jets running back Breece Hall has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills conceded the fifth-fewest rushing yards last season, 104.6 per game.

Last year Hall rushed for 463 yards on 80 attempts (66.1 ypg), with four rushing TDs. He also caught 19 passes for 218 yards (31.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Hall vs. the Bills

No games In terms of run defense, the Bills allowed three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Buffalo allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Bills allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Hall will see the Bills squad that allowed 104.6 rushing yards per game last year and was fifth-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

The Bills conceded 10 rushing touchdowns a season ago, which ranked fifth in league play.

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 35.5 (0)

Hall Rushing Insights

Last season Hall hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

The Jets, who were 29th in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.2% of the time.

Hall ran for a touchdown in four games last year, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (0)

Hall Receiving Insights

In three of his seven games last season (42.9%), Hall hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

Last season he picked up seven yards per target (31 targets, 218 yards).

Hall had a receiving touchdown in one of seven games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Hall's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/18/2022 Week 2 7 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bengals 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 11 TAR / 6 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/2/2022 Week 4 17 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/9/2022 Week 5 18 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/16/2022 Week 6 20 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 ATT / 72 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

