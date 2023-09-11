In the Week 1 game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will C.J. Uzomah score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will C.J. Uzomah score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Uzomah tacked on 21 receptions for 232 yards and two TDs last season on 27 targets. He delivered 16.6 yards per tilt.

Uzomah had recorded a touchdown catch in one game last season (out of 12 games played). He had multiple TD receptions in that game.

C.J. Uzomah Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Bengals 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Dolphins 2 2 12 0 Week 6 @Packers 2 2 17 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 5 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 27 0 Week 9 Bills 3 3 16 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 17 0 Week 13 @Vikings 1 1 31 0 Week 14 @Bills 2 1 7 0 Week 15 Lions 2 2 41 2 Week 16 Jaguars 1 1 30 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 7 3 24 0

