New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook has a difficult matchup in their season opener (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills conceded the fifth-fewest rushing yards last year, 104.6 per game.

Cook accumulated 1,173 yards rushing and eight TDs on the ground in addition to 295 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last season's campaign.

Cook vs. the Bills

Cook vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 119 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 119 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD On the ground, three players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.

Against Buffalo last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Bills allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

The Bills gave up 104.6 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's fifth-ranked run defense.

A season ago, the Bills ranked fifth in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Dalvin Cook Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (0)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook went over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (eight of 16 games) last season.

The Jets threw the ball on 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. Their offense was 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Cook had at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in seven games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Dalvin Cook Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (0)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in five of his 16 games (31.2%) a season ago.

With 295 receiving yards on 56 targets last year, he was 132nd in the NFL (5.3 yards per target).

Cook had a touchdown catch twice last season, out of 17 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

Cook's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 20 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 17 ATT / 96 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 20 ATT / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 18 ATT / 94 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 13 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 20 ATT / 111 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 17 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 14 ATT / 119 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 11 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 22 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 20 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 15 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 17 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 11 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 15 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

