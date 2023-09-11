Dawson Knox has a difficult matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets in Week 1 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets allowed 189.4 passing yards per game last season, third-best in the league.

Knox received got 65 targets last year and hauled in 48 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns, delivering 34.5 yards per game.

Knox vs. the Jets

4 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, New York gave up more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

The Jets allowed 14 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Jets were the NFL's third-ranked defense against the pass last year. They allowed 189.4 passing yards per game.

The Jets allowed 15 passing touchdowns (0.9 per game) last year to rank first in NFL play.

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (0)

Knox Receiving Insights

In eight of his 15 games (53.3%) last season, Knox hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 65 throws last year, averaging eight yards per target (52nd in NFL).

Knox had a receiving touchdown in six of 15 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Knox's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 5 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 7 TAR / 5 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

