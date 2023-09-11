Gabriel Davis Week 1 Preview vs. the Jets
Gabriel Davis has a difficult matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets in their season opener (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets gave up 189.4 passing yards per game last season, third-best in the NFL.
Last season, Davis saw 93 targets and converted them into 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven TDs, averaging 55.7 yards per contest.
Davis vs. the Jets
- Davis vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD
- New York let four players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.
- The Jets allowed 14 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, New York allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Jets were the NFL's third-ranked defense against the pass last season. They allowed 189.4 passing yards per game.
- The Jets' defense ranked first in league play last season by giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Jets
- Receiving Yards: 44.5 (0)
Davis Receiving Insights
- Davis went over on receiving yards prop bets in 46.7% of his games (seven of 15) last year.
- He averaged nine yards per target last season (21st in league), picking up 836 yards on 93 passes thrown his way.
- Davis had a touchdown catch in six games last season, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.
Davis' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 171 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|7 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|5 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 93 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|7 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|10 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 113 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
