Will Gabriel Davis get into the end zone when the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets play in Week 1 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a TD)

Davis' stats last season included 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven TDs, averaging 55.7 yards, and he was on the end of 93 targets.

Davis had a touchdown catch in six games last season out of 15 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

Gabriel Davis Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 5 4 88 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 6 3 37 0 Week 4 @Ravens 3 1 13 0 Week 5 Steelers 6 3 171 2 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 3 74 1 Week 8 Packers 7 2 35 0 Week 9 @Jets 5 2 33 0 Week 10 Vikings 10 6 93 1 Week 11 Browns 7 5 68 0 Week 12 @Lions 5 4 38 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7 2 15 1 Week 14 Jets 4 3 31 0 Week 15 Dolphins 6 4 56 0 Week 16 @Bears 6 3 45 1 Week 18 Patriots 10 3 39 0 Wild Card Dolphins 9 6 113 1 Divisional Bengals 4 2 34 0

