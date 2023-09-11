Garrett Wilson will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL last year when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Wilson was the best receiver among the current Jets last season, picking up 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four scores. He received 147 targets and averaged 64.9 receiving yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Bills

Wilson vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD Against Buffalo last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Bills allowed 19 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Bills allowed 214.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last season.

The Bills' defense was ranked ninth in the league at 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game last year.

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (0)

Wilson Receiving Insights

In 10 of his 17 games (58.8%) last season, Wilson hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 1,103 receiving yards on 147 targets last season, he was 65th in the league (7.5 yards per target).

Wilson hauled in a touchdown catch twice last year, out of 17 games played, and had multiple TD receptions both times.

Wilson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/11/2022 Week 1 8 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/18/2022 Week 2 14 TAR / 8 REC / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/25/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 6 REC / 115 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2022 Week 12 8 TAR / 5 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/4/2022 Week 13 15 TAR / 8 REC / 162 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/11/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/18/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 4 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/22/2022 Week 16 9 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 1/1/2023 Week 17 11 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 1/8/2023 Week 18 17 TAR / 9 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

