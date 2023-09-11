In the Week 1 tilt between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)

Last year Wilson was targeted 147 times and reeled in 83 passes for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game), the highest total on the current Jets roster, with four TDs.

In two of 17 games last year, Wilson hauled in a receiving touchdown (and he scored multiple receiving TDs both times).

Garrett Wilson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 8 4 52 0 Week 2 @Browns 14 8 102 2 Week 3 Bengals 11 6 60 0 Week 4 @Steelers 6 2 41 0 Week 5 Dolphins 4 3 27 0 Week 6 @Packers 5 1 8 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 4 24 0 Week 8 Patriots 7 6 115 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 92 0 Week 11 @Patriots 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Bears 8 5 95 2 Week 13 @Vikings 15 8 162 0 Week 14 @Bills 7 6 78 0 Week 15 Lions 9 4 98 0 Week 16 Jaguars 9 4 30 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 11 3 18 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 17 9 89 0

