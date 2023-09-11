The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.339), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (142) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 48th in slugging.

Torres has recorded a hit in 98 of 139 games this year (70.5%), including 39 multi-hit games (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has driven in a run in 42 games this season (30.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 63 .270 AVG .268 .349 OBP .327 .485 SLG .437 27 XBH 23 16 HR 9 37 RBI 25 46/34 K/BB 39/22 7 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings