Gleyber Torres vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.339), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (142) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Torres has recorded a hit in 98 of 139 games this year (70.5%), including 39 multi-hit games (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has driven in a run in 42 games this season (30.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|63
|.270
|AVG
|.268
|.349
|OBP
|.327
|.485
|SLG
|.437
|27
|XBH
|23
|16
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|25
|46/34
|K/BB
|39/22
|7
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Red Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (6-7) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
