Will James Cook score a touchdown when the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets meet in Week 1 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Cook rushed for 31.7 yards per game last year. He also scored three TDs.

He ran for a touchdown in two games last year, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.

In one of 16 games last season, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

James Cook Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Titans 11 53 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 1 3 0 4 37 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 4 31 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Packers 5 35 0 1 41 0 Week 9 @Jets 4 15 0 2 18 0 Week 10 Vikings 5 22 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Browns 11 86 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 4 0 2 14 0 Week 13 @Patriots 14 64 0 6 41 0 Week 14 Jets 4 6 0 1 9 0 Week 15 Dolphins 5 34 0 2 5 1 Week 16 @Bears 11 99 1 1 9 0 Week 18 Patriots 9 45 0 2 6 0 Wild Card Dolphins 12 39 1 0 0 0 Divisional Bengals 5 13 0 0 0 0

