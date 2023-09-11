Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of September 11 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2200.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200
New York Betting Insights
- New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, five Jets games hit the over.
- New York had the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.
- As a favorite last season New York picked up only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.
- Rodgers also rushed for 94 yards and one TD.
- Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games with the Vikings last season.
- In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 catches for 295 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, hauling in 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- In the passing game for the Packers, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, C.J. Mosley recorded 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+850
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+700
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+850
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+30000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
