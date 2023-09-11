As of September 11 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2200.

Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!

Jets Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC East: +275
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

  • New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, five Jets games hit the over.
  • New York had the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.
  • At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.
  • As a favorite last season New York picked up only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
  • The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

  • Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.
  • Rodgers also rushed for 94 yards and one TD.
  • Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games with the Vikings last season.
  • In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 catches for 295 yards.
  • In the passing game a season ago, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, hauling in 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
  • In the passing game for the Packers, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
  • As a playmaker on defense, C.J. Mosley recorded 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jets Player Futures

Jordan Whitehead Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Allen Lazard Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Aaron Rodgers MVP Odds
Zach Wilson MVP Odds
Quinnen Williams Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Will McDonald IV Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Breece Hall Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Ahmad Gardner Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Garrett Wilson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Dalvin Cook Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 11 Bills - +850
2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1100
3 September 24 Patriots - +6600
4 October 1 Chiefs - +700
5 October 8 @ Broncos - +6600
6 October 15 Eagles - +700
BYE - - - -
8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600
9 November 6 Chargers - +2500
10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000
11 November 19 @ Bills - +850
12 November 24 Dolphins - +2000
13 December 3 Falcons - +4000
14 December 10 Texans - +30000
15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2000
16 December 24 Commanders - +8000
17 December 28 @ Browns - +2200
18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.