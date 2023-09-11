As of September 11 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2200.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

New York Betting Insights

New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

New York had the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season New York picked up only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.

Rodgers also rushed for 94 yards and one TD.

Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games with the Vikings last season.

In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 catches for 295 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, hauling in 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

In the passing game for the Packers, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, C.J. Mosley recorded 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +850 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1100 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +700 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +6600 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +850 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2000 13 December 3 Falcons - +4000 14 December 10 Texans - +30000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2000 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2200 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

