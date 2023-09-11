Jets vs. Bills: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bills (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in an AFC East battle.
Bills and Jets recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Monday.
Jets vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|2.5
|45.5
|-145
|+120
Jets vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- The Jets played three games last season that finished with a combined score over 45.5 points.
- The average over/under for New York's outings last year was 41.6, 3.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Jets covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Jets were underdogs 12 times last season and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
- New York entered 12 games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 5-7 in those contests.
Buffalo Bills
- The Bills' 16 games last season went over this contest's total of 45.5 points eight times.
- Buffalo's contests last season had an average point total of 47.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bills beat the spread seven times in 16 games last year.
- The Bills won 81.2% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-3).
- Buffalo finished 12-4 last year (winning 75% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
Bills vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bills
|28.4
|4
|17.9
|2
|47.7
|8
|Jets
|17.4
|29
|18.6
|4
|41.6
|3
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|42.5
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|24.1
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-7
|2-3
|3-4
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.7
|45.9
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.9
|27.6
|28.3
|ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|5-3-0
|1-7-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-3
|7-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
