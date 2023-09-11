The Buffalo Bills (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in an AFC East battle.

Bills and Jets recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Monday.

Jets vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 2.5 45.5 -145 +120

Jets vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets played three games last season that finished with a combined score over 45.5 points.

The average over/under for New York's outings last year was 41.6, 3.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jets covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Jets were underdogs 12 times last season and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

New York entered 12 games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 5-7 in those contests.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills' 16 games last season went over this contest's total of 45.5 points eight times.

Buffalo's contests last season had an average point total of 47.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills beat the spread seven times in 16 games last year.

The Bills won 81.2% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-3).

Buffalo finished 12-4 last year (winning 75% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Bills vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bills 28.4 4 17.9 2 47.7 8 Jets 17.4 29 18.6 4 41.6 3

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 42.5 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 24.1 22.8 ATS Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-7 2-3 3-4

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 45.9 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.9 27.6 28.3 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 5-3-0 1-7-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-3 7-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

