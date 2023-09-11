Going into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills (0-0), the New York Jets (0-0) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM on Monday, September 11 at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets went 7-10 in 2022 and failed to qualify for the postseason. They gave up 18.6 points per game (to rank fourth in the NFL) while scoring 17.4 per game (29th).

Last season, the Bills were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional round after going 13-3. They put up 28.4 points per game (second in the league) while their defense allowed 17.9 (second).

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Knee Questionable Duane Brown OT Shoulder Questionable Michael Carter II CB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Mekhi Becton OT Knee Questionable

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Micah Hyde S Back Limited Participation In Practice

Jets vs. Bills Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets Season Insights (2022)

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets were a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 311.1 yards per game. They ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

While New York ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 17.4 points per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).

The Jets ranked 15th in passing yards last year (219 per game), but they excelled on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, New York ranked 25th in the NFL last season with 99.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in rushing yards allowed per contest (121.6).

The Jets had the fifth-worst turnover margin in the NFL last season at -7, forcing 16 turnovers (29th in NFL) while turning it over 23 times (17th in NFL).

Jets vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-1.5)

Bills (-1.5) Moneyline: Bills (-130), Jets (+110)

Bills (-130), Jets (+110) Total: 45.5 points

