How to Watch Jets vs. Bills Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (0-0) hit the road for an AFC East battle against the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Jets
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo

Jets Insights (2022)
- The Jets put up 17.4 points per game last year, comparable to the 17.9 the Bills gave up.
- The Jets racked up just 0.9 fewer yards per game (318.2) than the Bills gave up (319.1) per outing last season.
- Last season New York ran for just 5.4 fewer yards (99.2) than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).
- The Jets turned the ball over 23 times last season, four fewer times than the Bills forced turnovers (27).
Jets Home Performance (2022)
- At home last season, the Jets scored more points (18.6 per game) than overall (17.4). But they also allowed more (19.5 per game) than overall (18.6).
- At home, the Jets picked up more yards (344.6 per game) than overall (318.2). But they also allowed more (315.0 per game) than overall (311.1).
- New York picked up more passing yards at home (245.5 per game) than it did overall (219.0), but it also gave up more (201.1 per game) than overall (189.4).
- The Jets picked up 99.1 rushing yards per game at home (0.1 fewer than overall), and conceded 113.9 rushing yards at home (7.7 fewer than overall).
- The Jets converted 36.7% of third downs at home (2.1% more than overall), and conceded on 40.4% at home (2.3% more than overall).

Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/11/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|9/17/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|New England
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|NBC
Regional restrictions may apply.
