Josh Allen has a tough matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets in their season opener (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets conceded 189.4 passing yards per game last year, third-best in the league.

Allen put up a stat line last year of 4,283 passing yards with a 63.3% completion percentage (359-for-567), 35 TDs, 14 INTs and an average of 267.7 yards per game. Allen added 762 rushing yards on 124 attempts with seven touchdowns, accumulating 47.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen vs. the Jets

Allen vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 239.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 239.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD Looking at last season, New York did not let a QB total over 300 passing yards against them in a matchup.

Last year, the Jets allowed 10 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, New York gave up at least two passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Jets surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Allen will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense a season ago (189.4 yards allowed per game).

The Jets' defense ranked first in league play last season by allowing 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Watch Bills vs Jets on Fubo!

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 250.5 (0)

250.5 (0) Passing TDs: 1.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Passing Insights

Last season Allen went over his passing yards prop total in six of 15 opportunities.

The Bills ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen was sixth in the league with 7.6 yards per pass attempt last season (4,283 total yards passing).

In 15 of 16 games last year, Allen threw a touchdown pass. And 11 of those games included multiple TD passes.

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (0)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen hit his rushing yards over in 53.3% of his opportunities (eight of 15 games) last year.

Allen had at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in six games last season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 26-for-31 / 297 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 10 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 26-for-38 / 317 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 42-for-63 / 400 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 19-for-36 / 213 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 11 ATT / 70 YDS / 1 TD vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 20-for-31 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 27-for-40 / 329 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 13-for-25 / 218 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 18-for-34 / 205 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 9 ATT / 86 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 29-for-43 / 330 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 18-for-27 / 197 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 24-for-42 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 10 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 22-for-33 / 223 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 16-for-27 / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 25-for-40 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 15-for-26 / 172 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 19-for-31 / 254 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 23-for-39 / 352 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 25-for-42 / 264 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.