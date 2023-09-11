When Khalil Shakir hits the gridiron for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Think Shakir will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

Shakir was targeted 20 times last year and piled up 161 yards on 10 receptions with one TD. He averaged 16.1 receiving yards.

Shakir had one touchdown catch last season (in 10 games).

Khalil Shakir Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Titans 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 2 2 23 0 Week 5 Steelers 5 3 75 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 14 0 Week 8 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 2 1 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 14 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 1 1 5 0 Week 18 Patriots 2 1 28 0 Wild Card Dolphins 5 3 51 0 Divisional Bengals 2 2 40 0

Rep Khalil Shakir with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.