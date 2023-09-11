New York Jets receiver Mecole Hardman will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were ranked 15th last season in terms of passing yards allowed, at 214.6 per game.

Hardman also chipped in with 25 grabs for 297 yards and four touchdowns last year on 34 targets. He delivered 37.1 yards per game.

Hardman vs. the Bills

Hardman vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD

Through the air, Buffalo allowed more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

The Bills allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 214.6 yards per game allowed by the Bills through the air last year were the 15th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Bills conceded 21 TDs in the passing game last year (1.3 per game) to rank ninth among NFL defenses.

Mecole Hardman Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (0)

Hardman Receiving Insights

Hardman hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in four of his eight games (50.0%) a season ago.

Last year he racked up 8.7 yards per target (34 targets, 297 yards).

In four of eight games last year, Hardman had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Hardman's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/15/2022 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/25/2022 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 28 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

