When Mecole Hardman suits up for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Mecole Hardman score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Hardman posted 37.1 yards receiving on 4.2 targets per game last season, scoring four TDs.

Hardman scored a receiving touchdown four times last season (out of eight games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

He scored multiple touchdowns on the ground once last season, but that was his only game with a rushing TD.

Mecole Hardman Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 6 3 16 1 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 49 0 Week 3 @Colts 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 5 Raiders 5 4 73 0 Week 6 Bills 4 3 42 1 Week 7 @49ers 4 4 32 1 Week 9 Titans 9 6 79 1 Championship Game Bengals 3 2 10 0

