Randall Cobb will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league last season when his New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cobb's stat line last year featured 34 catches for 417 yards and one TD, averaging 32.1 yards per game on 50 targets.

Cobb vs. the Bills

Cobb vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Versus Buffalo last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Bills allowed 19 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Buffalo last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Bills surrendered 214.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Bills' defense was ranked ninth in the NFL at 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Randall Cobb Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (0)

Cobb Receiving Insights

Cobb went over on receiving yards prop bets in six of his 12 games (50.0%) a season ago.

With 417 receiving yards on 50 targets last year, he was 41st in the NFL (8.3 yards per target).

In one of 13 games last season, Cobb had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Cobb's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 9/11/2022 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/9/2022 Week 5 13 TAR / 7 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/16/2022 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/17/2022 Week 11 6 TAR / 6 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/27/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/19/2022 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/25/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

