The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

A season ago Cobb grabbed 34 balls en route to 417 yards and one TD.

Cobb had a receiving touchdown in one of 13 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Randall Cobb Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 14 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 37 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 2 2 57 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 3 42 0 Week 5 Giants 13 7 99 0 Week 6 Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 11 Titans 6 6 73 0 Week 12 @Eagles 4 2 19 1 Week 13 @Bears 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 4 3 32 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 1 5 0 Week 17 Vikings 2 2 20 0 Week 18 Lions 2 2 11 0

