When the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets square off in Week 1 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Stefon Diggs get into the end zone?

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a TD)

Last year Diggs was targeted 154 times and hauled in 108 passes for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game), the highest total on the current Bills roster, with 11 TDs.

In nine of 16 games last year, Diggs had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple touchdown catches).

Stefon Diggs Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 9 8 122 1 Week 2 Titans 15 12 148 3 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 7 74 0 Week 4 @Ravens 6 4 62 0 Week 5 Steelers 11 8 102 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 13 10 148 1 Week 8 Packers 8 6 108 1 Week 9 @Jets 10 5 93 0 Week 10 Vikings 16 12 128 0 Week 11 Browns 5 4 48 1 Week 12 @Lions 15 8 77 1 Week 13 @Patriots 9 7 92 1 Week 14 Jets 5 3 37 0 Week 15 Dolphins 9 5 60 0 Week 16 @Bears 2 2 26 0 Week 18 Patriots 10 7 104 1 Wild Card Dolphins 9 7 114 0 Divisional Bengals 10 4 35 0

