Tyler Conklin will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league last season when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Last season, Conklin drew 87 targets and turned them into 58 receptions for 552 yards and three TDs, averaging 32.5 yards per game.

Conklin vs. the Bills

Conklin vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD Versus Buffalo last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Bills gave up a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Against Buffalo last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 214.6 passing yards the Bills yielded on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Bills' defense ranked ninth in league play last year by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (0)

Conklin Receiving Insights

In eight of his 17 games (47.1%) last season, Conklin hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 6.3 yards per target last year (109th in NFL), picking up 552 yards on 87 passes thrown to him.

In two of 17 games last season, Conklin had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple receiving TDs).

Conklin's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/18/2022 Week 2 9 TAR / 6 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/23/2022 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/30/2022 Week 8 10 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/4/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/11/2022 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/18/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/22/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 1/1/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

