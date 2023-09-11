With the New York Jets taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Tyler Conklin a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

On 87 targets, Conklin racked up 552 yards via 58 catches with three TDs last season (32.5 yards per game).

In two of 17 games last year, Conklin had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple TD catches).

Tyler Conklin Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 7 4 16 1 Week 2 @Browns 9 6 40 0 Week 3 Bengals 8 8 84 0 Week 4 @Steelers 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 2 1 16 0 Week 7 @Broncos 6 4 22 0 Week 8 Patriots 10 6 79 2 Week 9 Bills 2 1 7 0 Week 11 @Patriots 3 2 15 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 50 0 Week 13 @Vikings 7 2 9 0 Week 14 @Bills 8 5 28 0 Week 15 Lions 2 1 7 0 Week 16 Jaguars 4 4 34 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 6 6 80 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 4 2 13 0

