Aaron Judge and Masataka Yoshida will take the field when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox meet on Monday at Fenway Park.

The Yankees are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Red Sox (-135). The total for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

7:10 PM ET

Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 10 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 21 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won 13 of its 32 games, or 40.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 142 games with a total.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 32-36 29-23 42-49 56-60 15-12

