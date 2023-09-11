How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Clarke Schmidt gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 203 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Fueled by 399 extra-base hits, New York ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 602 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.235 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Schmidt (9-8) will make his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Schmidt has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/7/2023
|Tigers
|L 10-3
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Colin Rea
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-2
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
|9/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Corbin Burnes
|9/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kutter Crawford
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Nick Pivetta
|9/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Tanner Houck
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Chris Sale
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|-
