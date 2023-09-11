Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (73-70) and Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (71-72) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, September 11 at Fenway Park. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a record of 20-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (52.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Yankees have won in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 13-19 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+110) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

