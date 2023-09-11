Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Red Sox on September 11, 2023
The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a .269/.339/.462 slash line so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 70 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .261/.394/.600 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Kutter Crawford Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Crawford Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-7) for his 20th start of the season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In 19 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of four innings per appearance.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|3.2
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|2.2
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Devers Stats
- Devers has recorded 141 hits with 34 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.342/.501 on the season.
- Devers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 142 hits with 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .285/.355/.480 on the season.
- Turner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
