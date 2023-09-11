The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .269/.339/.462 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 70 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .261/.394/.600 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-7) for his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 19 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of four innings per appearance.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 5 3.2 3 5 5 5 4 vs. Astros Aug. 30 2.2 7 6 6 1 1 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 5.0 4 2 2 7 1 at Yankees Aug. 19 6.0 1 1 1 5 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 4.2 3 2 2 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kutter Crawford's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 141 hits with 34 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.342/.501 on the season.

Devers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 142 hits with 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .285/.355/.480 on the season.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.