Clarke Schmidt's New York Yankees (71-72) face the Boston Red Sox (73-70) on Monday at Fenway Park ( 7:10 PM ET) as he attempts to pick up his 10th victory of the season.

The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford (6-7) against the Yankees and Schmidt (9-8).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will send Schmidt (9-8) out for his 29th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing batters have a .264 batting average against him.

Schmidt has collected five quality starts this season.

Schmidt has put together 19 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

He will take the mound against a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 1302 total hits (on a .264 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 169 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

In 15 2/3 innings over three appearances against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has a 2.87 ERA and a 1.149 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .220.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155 in 27 games this season.

He has two quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of four frames per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Kutter Crawford vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with 602 runs scored this season. They have a .225 batting average this campaign with 203 home runs (fifth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

